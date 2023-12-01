South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in York County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in York County, South Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blacksburg High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Clover, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: York, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catawba Ridge High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
