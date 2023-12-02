Top 25 College Football Streams & TV Channel Info | Week 14
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Top-25 teams will be in action across eight games on the Week 14 college football slate. That includes the No. 5 Oregon Ducks playing the No. 3 Washington Huskies at Allegiant Stadium.
Find all the info on how to watch Week 14 of college football in the links below.
How to Watch AP Top 25 Games
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 20 Liberty Flames
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 1
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Liberty (-11.5)
No. 5 Oregon Ducks at No. 3 Washington Huskies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 1
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-9.5)
No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-15.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at No. 23 Toledo Rockets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Toledo (-7.5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-5.5)
No. 25 SMU Mustangs at No. 17 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)
No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-1.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-22.5)
