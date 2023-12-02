South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Anderson County, South Carolina this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Westside High School at South Florence High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Orangeburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.