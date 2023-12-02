Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 14 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can catch all one game involving teams from the MWC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Game on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 FOX (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!