The Carolina Hurricanes, with Brent Burns, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. If you'd like to wager on Burns' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Burns has a goal in five of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Burns has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 22 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Burns has an assist in five of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Burns' implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Burns Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 22 Games 4 10 Points 1 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.