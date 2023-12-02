The No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) bring a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3), winners of three straight. It tips at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

  • This season, Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.4% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 183rd.
  • The Cougars score 6.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Owls allow their opponents to score (66.1).
  • Charleston (SC) is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Charleston (SC) put up more points at home (84.3 per game) than away (79.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Cougars conceded 2.5 fewer points per game at home (66.8) than away (69.3).
  • Beyond the arc, Charleston (SC) knocked down more treys on the road (10.5 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (33.7%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Coastal Carolina W 80-72 HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ Kent State W 84-78 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Liberty W 76-67 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/10/2023 Rhode Island - TD Arena
12/14/2023 Citadel - TD Arena

