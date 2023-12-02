The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 89.8 points per game, 20.1 more points than the 69.7 the Chanticleers give up.

Charleston (SC) has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 69.7 points.

Coastal Carolina's record is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 89.8 points.

The Chanticleers record 65.1 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 58.6 the Cougars allow.

When Coastal Carolina scores more than 58.6 points, it is 4-1.

When Charleston (SC) gives up fewer than 65.1 points, it is 3-0.

The Chanticleers shoot 38.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars shoot 45.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Chanticleers allow.

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 13.8 PTS, 9.3 AST, 3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

13.8 PTS, 9.3 AST, 3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Taryn Barbot: 12 PTS, 3.2 STL, 34.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28)

12 PTS, 3.2 STL, 34.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (7-for-28) Jada Logan: 16 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

16 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Alexis Andrews: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%

Charleston (SC) Schedule