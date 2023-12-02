The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) carry a four-game slide into a home contest versus the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6), who have lost five straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

Charleston Southern has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 270th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 156th.

The Buccaneers score 71.4 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 83.6 the Bulldogs give up.

Charleston Southern has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last year at home, which was 13.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.5).

The Buccaneers surrendered 72.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 76.7 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Charleston Southern fared better at home last season, making 9.1 treys per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 33.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule