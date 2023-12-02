The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bulldogs have lost five games straight.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State matchup in this article.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Charleston Southern Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Charleston Southern (-2.5) 149.5 -140 +115 FanDuel Charleston Southern (-2.5) 149.5 -140 +114

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

Charleston Southern has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Buccaneers have gone over the point total twice.

South Carolina State is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

A total of five Bulldogs games this year have hit the over.

