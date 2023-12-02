How to Watch Citadel vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) will be looking to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points lower than the 53.7% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- The Aggies are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 147th.
- The Bulldogs put up 67.4 points per game, 25.8 fewer points than the 93.2 the Aggies give up.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Citadel scored 5.1 more points per game (70.6) than it did away from home (65.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 72.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.5.
- In home games, Citadel made 2.1 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (29.4%).
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 67-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 65-58
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 81-52
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|@ N.C. A&T
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/5/2023
|Pfeiffer
|-
|McAlister Field House
|12/14/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
