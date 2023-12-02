The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) will meet the Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK David Maynard: 5.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)

Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 195th 70.8 Points Scored 67.4 289th 284th 73.8 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 178th 31.8 Rebounds 28.9 319th 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.1 210th 289th 11.7 Assists 11.4 307th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.8 175th

