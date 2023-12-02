How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) will try to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars score 20.1 more points per game (89.8) than the Chanticleers allow (69.7).
- When it scores more than 69.7 points, Charleston (SC) is 4-0.
- Coastal Carolina is 4-3 when it allows fewer than 89.8 points.
- The Chanticleers put up 6.5 more points per game (65.1) than the Cougars give up (58.6).
- When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 58.6 points, it is 4-1.
- Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Chanticleers shoot 38.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.
- The Cougars shoot 45.6% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Chanticleers concede.
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 13.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 59.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Arin Freeman: 10.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.1 FG%
- Alancia Ramsey: 6.9 PTS, 8.6 REB, 32.7 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 15.8 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Dalanna Carter: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 78-60
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 73-59
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 65-59
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|HTC Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/10/2023
|North Carolina-Pembroke
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.