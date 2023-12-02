The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) are 5.5-point underdogs against the Winthrop Eagles (5-3) at HTC Center on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is set at 147.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Winthrop -5.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chanticleers Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 147.5 points in three of five games this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have had a 154.7-point total on average, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Coastal Carolina has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

Coastal Carolina has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Chanticleers have not won as an underdog of +195 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Coastal Carolina has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Winthrop 1 16.7% 78.3 152.8 63.1 143.3 145.2 Coastal Carolina 3 60% 74.5 152.8 80.2 143.3 151.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Chanticleers average 11.4 more points per game (74.5) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (63.1).

When it scores more than 63.1 points, Coastal Carolina is 4-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Winthrop 2-4-0 2-1 2-4-0 Coastal Carolina 4-1-0 3-0 2-3-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Winthrop Coastal Carolina 10-4 Home Record 8-8 4-11 Away Record 3-11 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 71 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.