The Princeton Tigers (7-0) aim to extend a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Furman Paladins (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Jadwin Gymnasium. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Furman vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).

Furman has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.6% from the field.

The Paladins are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 238th.

The Paladins score an average of 84.1 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 63.6 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Furman has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Furman averaged 86.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 77.5.

At home, the Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.3.

At home, Furman knocked down 9.1 trifectas per game last season, one fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%) too.

Furman Upcoming Schedule