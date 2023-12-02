Player prop bet options for Mark Williams and others are available when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: +102) 9.5 (Over: +100)

The 13.4 points Williams scores per game are 1.9 more than his prop total on Saturday.

He has pulled down 10.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -102)

Gordon Hayward's 13.8 points per game average is 0.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 4.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -102)

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.8 points per game this season, 6.7 fewer than his points prop on Saturday.

He pulls down 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Towns' assists average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than Saturday's over/under.

He 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.4 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

