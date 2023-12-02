Anthony Edwards and Mark Williams are two players to watch on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, when the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) go head to head with the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) at Spectrum Center.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSN

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets were victorious in their previous game against the Nets, 129-128, on Thursday. Terry Rozier was their top scorer with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 37 4 13 2 0 7 Miles Bridges 23 5 2 0 0 3 Gordon Hayward 22 6 6 0 0 2

Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Williams' averages for the season are 13.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, making 65.2% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Gordon Hayward's averages on the season are 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the field.

P.J. Washington provides the Hornets 14.2 points, 5.3 boards and 2.2 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 14.4 points, 4.0 boards and 1.9 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Rozier gives the Hornets 22.5 points, 3.4 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 23.3 4.7 6.0 1.1 0.2 3.4 Mark Williams 12.5 12.0 1.5 0.8 1.1 0.0 Miles Bridges 14.2 5.3 1.8 0.9 0.3 1.4 Gordon Hayward 9.9 4.4 3.9 0.7 0.3 0.6 P.J. Washington 10.2 4.8 2.2 0.8 1.0 2.0

