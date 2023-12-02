The Carolina Hurricanes (13-8-1) host the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-2) at PNC Arena on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+. The Hurricanes fell to the New York Islanders 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Sabres are coming off a 6-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

During the last 10 contests for the Hurricanes, their offense has put up 33 goals while their defense has allowed 30 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 34 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with four goals (11.8% conversion rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-250)

Hurricanes (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (13-8-1 overall) have a 4-1-5 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Carolina has 11 points (5-1-1) in the seven games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Hurricanes recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Carolina has lost both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 17 games (13-3-1, 27 points).

In the 11 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-4-0.

In the 18 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 12-5-1 (25 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 8th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.96 22nd 20th 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.35 21st 1st 34.2 Shots 29.2 25th 1st 25 Shots Allowed 29.7 12th 15th 20.25% Power Play % 15.15% 25th 23rd 75.34% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 12th

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

