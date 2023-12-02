South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Lancaster County, South Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Augusta High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
