The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Considering a wager on Bunting in the Hurricanes-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Bunting vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 14:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Bunting has a goal in five of 21 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 21 games this year, Bunting has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Bunting has an assist in nine of 21 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bunting's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bunting Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 21 Games 4 15 Points 1 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.