Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 going into Week 14 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

11-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: -190

-190 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 41st

41st Last Game: W 31-7 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Washington

Washington Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 TV Channel:

2. Washington

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 12-1

12-0 | 12-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: +180

+180 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 24-21 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1 TV Channel:

3. Arizona

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 59-23 vs Arizona State

4. Oregon State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 8th

8th Last Game: L 31-7 vs Oregon

5. Utah

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: W 23-17 vs Colorado

6. UCLA

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-5 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: L 33-7 vs Cal

7. USC

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-5

7-5 | 7-5 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: L 38-20 vs UCLA

8. Washington State

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 24-21 vs Washington

9. Cal

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

6-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 12th

12th Last Game: W 33-7 vs UCLA

10. Colorado

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-8 | 4-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 23-17 vs Utah

11. Stanford

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-9 | 3-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 56-23 vs Notre Dame

12. Arizona State

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 59-23 vs Arizona

