The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) face the VMI Keydets (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cameron Hall. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Presbyterian vs. VMI Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia

Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose are shooting 48.5% from the field, 9% higher than the 39.5% the Keydets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Presbyterian has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.5% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets sit at 125th.

The Blue Hose score an average of 77.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 72.1 the Keydets allow.

Presbyterian is 3-2 when it scores more than 72.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Presbyterian scored 10.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (57.8).

In 2022-23, the Blue Hose conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (73.1).

Presbyterian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule