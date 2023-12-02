The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) face the VMI Keydets (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cameron Hall. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. VMI Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose are shooting 48.5% from the field, 9% higher than the 39.5% the Keydets' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Presbyterian has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.5% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets sit at 125th.
  • The Blue Hose score an average of 77.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 72.1 the Keydets allow.
  • Presbyterian is 3-2 when it scores more than 72.1 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Presbyterian scored 10.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (57.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Hose conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (73.1).
  • Presbyterian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Northwestern State W 78-75 UNF Arena
11/22/2023 Tennessee Tech L 79-75 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/27/2023 @ Elon L 82-79 Schar Center
12/2/2023 @ VMI - Cameron Hall
12/6/2023 Florida A&M - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/13/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian - Templeton Physical Education Center

