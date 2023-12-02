Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina December 2 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-3) meet the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games
- November 22 at UNC Wilmington
- November 29 at home vs North Carolina Central
- November 19 at home vs East Tennessee State
- November 25 at home vs Morehead State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Jada Burton: 6.2 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lonasia Brewer: 9.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tyja Beans: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chelsea Wooten: 9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zanoria Cruz: 9.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.