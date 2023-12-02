How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Ramsey Center.
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose score just 0.4 fewer points per game (63.5) than the Catamounts give up to opponents (63.9).
- When it scores more than 63.9 points, Presbyterian is 5-0.
- Western Carolina's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.
- The 61 points per game the Catamounts score are only 4.5 more points than the Blue Hose allow (56.5).
- Western Carolina is 1-2 when scoring more than 56.5 points.
- Presbyterian has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 61 points.
- This season the Catamounts are shooting 42.8% from the field, 8.1% higher than the Blue Hose concede.
- The Blue Hose make 42.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% more than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13.3 PTS, 62 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
- Christina Kline: 6.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Nuria Cunill: 4.6 PTS, 68.2 FG%
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 64-51
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Morehead State
|W 65-59
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/29/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 76-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/15/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
