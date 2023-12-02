Two sliding teams hit the court when the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Buccaneers will aim to break a four-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, losers of five in a row.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.
  • South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 31st.
  • The Bulldogs put up just 4.5 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Buccaneers allow (74.1).
  • South Carolina State is 1-1 when it scores more than 74.1 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 87.2.
  • South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Missouri L 82-59 Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 @ Missouri State L 92-74 Great Southern Bank Arena
11/28/2023 @ Furman L 86-78 Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
12/9/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

