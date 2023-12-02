Two sliding teams hit the court when the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Buccaneers will aim to break a four-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, losers of five in a row.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Buccaneers have averaged.

South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 31st.

The Bulldogs put up just 4.5 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Buccaneers allow (74.1).

South Carolina State is 1-1 when it scores more than 74.1 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than on the road (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 87.2.

South Carolina State made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

