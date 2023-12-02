Two struggling teams square off when the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites as they look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, losers of five straight. The point total is 149.5 for the matchup.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston Southern -2.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State has played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 149.5 points.

South Carolina State has a 153.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.8 more points than this game's total.

South Carolina State is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

South Carolina State has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies South Carolina State has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston Southern 2 40% 71.4 141 74.1 157.7 143.7 South Carolina State 5 71.4% 69.6 141 83.6 157.7 154.6

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game are just 4.5 fewer points than the 74.1 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.

South Carolina State is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 74.1 points.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston Southern 1-4-0 0-1 2-3-0 South Carolina State 5-2-0 5-2 5-2-0

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston Southern South Carolina State 6-8 Home Record 4-6 3-12 Away Record 1-19 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

