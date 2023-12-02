The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 281st.
  • The Spartans' 71.1 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 67.5 points, South Carolina Upstate is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).
  • The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (64.7 per game) than away (73.4) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate knocked down fewer trifectas away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Ball State L 75-58 John E. Worthen Arena
11/25/2023 Voorhees W 79-44 G.B. Hodge Center
11/29/2023 @ Coastal Carolina L 72-70 HTC Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina Central - McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/9/2023 Kennesaw State - G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 Western Carolina - G.B. Hodge Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.