The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 281st.

The Spartans' 71.1 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 67.5 points, South Carolina Upstate is 3-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).

The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (64.7 per game) than away (73.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate knocked down fewer trifectas away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

