The bookmakers think the Big 12 Championship Game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys will be a blowout, with the Longhorns expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -14.5). The action begins at 12:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-14.5) 55.5 -700 +500 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-14.5) 55.5 -720 +500 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 14 Odds

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Texas has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Longhorns are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma State has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Texas & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900

