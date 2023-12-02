Week 14 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big 12 teams were in action for one game in the Week 14 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 14 Big 12 Results
Texas 49 Oklahoma State 21
- Pregame Favorite: Texas (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 58
Texas Leaders
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (35-for-46, 452 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Keilan Robinson (4 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Adonai Mitchell (7 TAR, 6 REC, 109 YDS, 1 TD)
Oklahoma State Leaders
- Passing: Alan Bowman (22-for-38, 250 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ollie Gordon (13 ATT, 34 YDS)
- Receiving: Brennan Presley (14 TAR, 9 REC, 93 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas
|Oklahoma State
|662
|Total Yards
|281
|464
|Passing Yards
|250
|198
|Rushing Yards
|31
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's Big 12 Games
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.