The Wofford Terriers (2-5) will try to stop a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

Wofford has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

The Terriers are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Raiders sit at 93rd.

The Terriers put up 14.0 more points per game (78.3) than the Blue Raiders give up to opponents (64.3).

Wofford is 2-4 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford scored 80.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.

At home, the Terriers conceded 68.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.0).

Wofford drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (35.1%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule