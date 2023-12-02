Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Wofford Terriers (2-5) will aim to break a three-game road slide when visiting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Wofford matchup in this article.
Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Wofford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-8.5)
|138.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-8.5)
|138.5
|-400
|+300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Wofford has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Terriers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
- Middle Tennessee has won two games against the spread this season.
- Blue Raiders games have hit the over just once this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.