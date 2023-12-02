How to Watch the Wofford vs. Bellarmine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers (5-3) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison
- The Knights put up an average of 60.8 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 60 the Terriers allow.
- Bellarmine is 1-3 when it scores more than 60 points.
- Wofford has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.8 points.
- The Terriers average 25.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Knights allow (94.2).
- The Terriers shoot 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Knights concede defensively.
Wofford Leaders
- Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Evangelia Paulk: 9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
- Maddie Heiss: 15.9 PTS, 43 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54)
- Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52)
- Vitolia Tuilave: 6.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%
Wofford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 81-51
|John M. Belk Arena
|11/27/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|W 65-42
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 63-54
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/2/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/4/2023
|Emory & Henry
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
