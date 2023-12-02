The Wofford Terriers (5-3) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

The Knights put up an average of 60.8 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 60 the Terriers allow.

Bellarmine is 1-3 when it scores more than 60 points.

Wofford has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.8 points.

The Terriers average 25.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Knights allow (94.2).

The Terriers shoot 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Knights concede defensively.

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Evangelia Paulk: 9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Maddie Heiss: 15.9 PTS, 43 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54)

15.9 PTS, 43 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52)

7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52) Vitolia Tuilave: 6.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Wofford Schedule