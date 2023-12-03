Will Adam Thielen Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 13 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Thielen's stats below.
Entering Week 13, Thielen has 77 receptions for 728 yards -- 9.5 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 100 occasions.
Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Tommy Tremble (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 10 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|100
|77
|728
|274
|4
|9.5
Thielen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
|Week 8
|Texans
|11
|8
|72
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|5
|29
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|10
|6
|42
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|11
|8
|74
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|3
|1
|2
|0
