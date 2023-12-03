How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Green Bay Packers (5-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
Chiefs vs. Packers Insights
- The Chiefs rack up 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 per matchup the Packers surrender.
- This season Green Bay scores 4.5 more points per game (21) than Kansas City surrenders (16.5).
- The Chiefs rack up 24.6 more yards per game (364.9) than the Packers allow per matchup (340.3).
- Green Bay racks up 34.8 more yards per game (324.8) than Kansas City allows (290).
- This season, the Chiefs rush for 28.7 fewer yards per game (106.5) than the Packers allow per contest (135.2).
- This season Green Bay rushes for 10.7 fewer yards per game (102.7) than Kansas City allows (113.4).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Packers have forced (12).
- This season Green Bay has 12 turnovers, two fewer than Kansas City has takeaways (14).
Chiefs Away Performance
- The Chiefs score 21.4 points per game in road games (1.9 fewer than overall), and concede 18 on the road (1.5 more than overall).
- On the road, the Chiefs accumulate fewer yards (353.4 per game) than overall (364.9). They also give up more (306.8 per game) than overall (290).
- On the road, the Chiefs accumulate fewer rushing yards (100.6 per game) than they do overall (106.5). But they also give up fewer rushing yards on the road (105.6) than overall (113.4).
- The Chiefs convert more third downs away from home (45.9%) than they do overall (45.7%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (40.9%) than overall (37.1%).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|W 21-14
|NFL Network
|11/20/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 21-17
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|at Las Vegas
|W 31-17
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at New England
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
Packers Home Performance
- At home, the Packers average fewer points (18.2 per game) than they do overall (21). But they also concede fewer at home (19.6) than overall (20.4).
- At home, the Packers pick up more yards (325.6 per game) than they do overall (324.8). They also allow fewer yards at home (316) than they do overall (340.3).
- At home, Green Bay accumulates more passing yards (229.2 per game) than it does overall (222.1). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (202.4) than it does overall (205.1).
- The Packers pick up fewer rushing yards at home (96.4 per game) than they do overall (102.7), but they also concede fewer at home (113.6 per game) than overall (135.2).
- The Packers convert fewer third downs at home (42.3%) than they do overall (43.6%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (42.9%) than overall (39.9%).
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|L 23-19
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 23-20
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Detroit
|W 29-22
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|NBC
|12/11/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC
|12/17/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
