The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 38.2% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Clemson has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 12th.
  • The Tigers' 80.5 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 64.3 the Panthers allow.
  • When it scores more than 64.3 points, Clemson is 6-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Clemson put up 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.8).
  • At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.1.
  • At home, Clemson sunk 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama W 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 TCU - Coca-Cola Coliseum

