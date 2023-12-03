The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

ACCN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 38.2% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Clemson has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 12th.

The Tigers' 80.5 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 64.3 the Panthers allow.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Clemson is 6-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Clemson put up 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.8).

At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.1.

At home, Clemson sunk 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Clemson Upcoming Schedule