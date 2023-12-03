Clemson vs. Pittsburgh December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) versus the Clemson Tigers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Clemson Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)
- Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Clemson AVG
|Clemson Rank
|94th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|323rd
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|14.3
|88th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
