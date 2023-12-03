The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will look to build on a six-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center as just 1.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Petersen Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pittsburgh -1.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Clemson's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 148.5 points in four of five outings.

Clemson has a 149-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.

Clemson has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Clemson came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pittsburgh 5 71.4% 84.7 165.2 64.3 132.8 144.6 Clemson 4 80% 80.5 165.2 68.5 132.8 146.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

Against the spread in ACC action, the Panthers were 14-7-0 last season.

The Tigers' 80.5 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 64.3 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pittsburgh 5-2-0 5-1 5-2-0 Clemson 3-2-0 1-0 4-1-0

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pittsburgh Clemson 14-3 Home Record 15-2 7-5 Away Record 5-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 9-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.