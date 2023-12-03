The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will try to build on a six-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than the Cornhuskers have allowed to their opponents (36.1%).

In games Creighton shoots higher than 36.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Bluejays are the 23rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers rank 18th.

The Bluejays average 83.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 61.9 the Cornhuskers give up.

When Creighton scores more than 61.9 points, it is 6-0.

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.

Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 198th.

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 81.6 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

Nebraska has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton fared better when playing at home last year, posting 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Bluejays were better in home games last year, allowing 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.

When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska put up more points at home (70.9 per game) than on the road (65.8) last season.

The Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 away.

Beyond the arc, Nebraska sunk fewer triples on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (7) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center 11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center 11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule