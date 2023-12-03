The Georgia Bulldogs (4-1) meet the Furman Paladins (3-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Furman vs. Georgia Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Furman Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15 PTS, 9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Zoesha Smith: 13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK De'Mauri Flournoy: 12 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Asia Avinger: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Chloe Chapman: 5.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

