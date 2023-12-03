The Furman Paladins (5-3) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

  • The Paladins average 9.7 more points per game (72.0) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (62.3).
  • Furman is 5-2 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
  • Georgia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Paladins give up.
  • Georgia is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
  • Furman is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.3%).
  • The Paladins shoot 40.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%
  • Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)
  • Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
  • Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Appalachian State L 68-63 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/25/2023 Binghamton W 74-72 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 73-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/3/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 Bob Jones - Timmons Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.