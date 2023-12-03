How to Watch the Furman vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (5-3) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Furman vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Paladins average 9.7 more points per game (72.0) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (62.3).
- Furman is 5-2 when it scores more than 62.3 points.
- Georgia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Paladins give up.
- Georgia is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
- Furman is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
- The Bulldogs are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.3%).
- The Paladins shoot 40.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede.
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%
- Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)
- Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 68-63
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|Binghamton
|W 74-72
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 73-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Bob Jones
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
