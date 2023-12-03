The Furman Paladins (5-3) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Furman vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Paladins average 9.7 more points per game (72.0) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (62.3).

Furman is 5-2 when it scores more than 62.3 points.

Georgia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.

The Bulldogs score 69.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Paladins give up.

Georgia is 4-0 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Furman is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.

The Bulldogs are making 41.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.8% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.3%).

The Paladins shoot 40.4% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%

16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG% Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG% Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)

13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40) Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

Furman Schedule