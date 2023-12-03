How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
Today's Ligue 1 slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is Paris Saint-Germain squaring off against Le Havre AC.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know about today's Ligue 1 action here. Check out the links below.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Le Havre AC vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain makes the trip to match up with Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-350)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+900)
- Draw: (+500)
Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Lorient
FC Lorient travels to face Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Toulouse FC (+100)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+280)
- Draw: (+255)
Watch AS Monaco vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC is on the road to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-150)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+370)
- Draw: (+340)
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 journeys to match up with Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-125)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+370)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Lille OSC vs FC Metz
FC Metz travels to take on Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-215)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+600)
- Draw: (+370)
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes travels to play Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-110)
- Underdog: Stade Rennes (+300)
- Draw: (+280)
