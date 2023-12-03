How to Watch the Winthrop vs. Queens (NC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
The Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) will hope to break a four-game road slide when visiting the Winthrop Eagles (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Winthrop Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison
- The Royals' 66.9 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.5 points, Queens (NC) is 2-0.
- Winthrop has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.9 points.
- The Eagles put up 14.5 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Royals allow (69.1).
- Queens (NC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 54.6 points.
- The Eagles shoot 35.1% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Royals concede defensively.
- The Royals shoot 42.1% from the field, 4% higher than the Eagles concede.
Winthrop Leaders
- Marissa Gasaway: 9 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%
- Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Jada Ryce: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)
- Blessing Okoh: 6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
- Leonor Paisana: 7.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)
Winthrop Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 84-32
|Haas Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|San Jose State
|W 56-49
|Haas Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 66-58
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Carolina University
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
