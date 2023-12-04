South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Charleston County, South Carolina? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wando High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ashley High School at Cane Bay High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop England High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.