Monday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) and the Furman Paladins (4-4) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 84-75 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arkansas squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 4.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Furman vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 84, Furman 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-9.5)

Arkansas (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 159.1

Arkansas has a 2-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Furman, who is 1-5-0 ATS. The Razorbacks have gone over the point total in six games, while Paladins games have gone over five times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 82.3 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and giving up 78.8 per outing, 325th in college basketball) and have a +28 scoring differential.

The 35 rebounds per game Furman accumulates rank 107th in the country, 3.5 more than the 31.5 its opponents record.

Furman makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) while shooting 31.4% from deep (252nd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game at 33.1%.

Furman has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.4 per game (327th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (204th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.