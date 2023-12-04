Hurricanes vs. Jets December 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-120)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 14 assists this season.
- Through 23 games, Seth Jarvis has scored nine goals and picked up 10 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 23 games for Carolina.
- In six games, Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 127 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Jets Players to Watch
- Winnipeg's Scheifele has recorded 17 assists and eight goals in 23 games. That's good for 25 points.
- Kyle Connor has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 25 points (14 goals and 11 assists).
- This season, Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 2-2-1 this season, compiling 107 saves and allowing 15 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .877 save percentage (62nd in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|7th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|3.26
|14th
|17th
|3.26
|Goals Allowed
|2.78
|9th
|2nd
|34.2
|Shots
|31.1
|15th
|1st
|24.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|4th
|11th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|19.23%
|19th
|21st
|76.92%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.91%
|26th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.