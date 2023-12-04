How to Watch the Kings vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Pelicans Prediction
|Kings vs Pelicans Player Props
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.
- In games Sacramento shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Kings are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.
- The 116.5 points per game the Kings average are just 3.3 more points than the Pelicans give up (113.2).
- When Sacramento scores more than 113.2 points, it is 10-2.
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.
- This season, New Orleans has a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.9% from the field.
- The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.
- The Pelicans' 114 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 6-3.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings put up 121 points per game in home games, compared to 112.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- Sacramento is surrendering 119.5 points per game this season in home games, which is five more points than it is allowing in road games (114.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have performed worse in home games this year, averaging 14.6 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 14.9 per game and a 35.7% percentage when playing on the road.
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans put up more points per game at home (117.4) than away (109.4), and concede the same amount at home as away (113.2).
- New Orleans allows 113.2 points per game at home, and the same number away.
- This season the Pelicans are collecting more assists at home (28.2 per game) than on the road (23.1).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Chris Duarte
|Questionable
|Knee
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matt Ryan
|Out
|Calf
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Rib
