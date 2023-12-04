Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 4?
In the upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Martin Necas to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- In five of 23 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- On the power play, Necas has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:55
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:58
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Away
|L 5-2
Hurricanes vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
