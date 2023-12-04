Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Jarvis' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Jarvis has a goal in six games this year out of 23 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in 11 of 23 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Jarvis has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 23 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Jarvis goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 23 Games 2 19 Points 2 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.