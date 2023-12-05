The Buffalo Bulls (1-7) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Butler Bulldogs (6-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Buffalo Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
  • Butler is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.
  • The Bulls are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 117th.
  • The Bulldogs record 83.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 83.1 the Bulls allow.
  • When Butler scores more than 83.1 points, it is 4-1.

Buffalo Stats Insights

  • Buffalo has compiled a 1-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulls rank 87th.
  • The Bulls score just 0.3 more points per game (69.3) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (69.0).
  • When Buffalo allows fewer than 83.4 points, it is 1-4.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Butler posted 69.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.3 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (61.1).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, giving up 65.6 points per game, compared to 69.3 on the road.
  • In home games, Butler averaged 1.2 more threes per game (7.0) than on the road (5.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to on the road (28.8%).

Buffalo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Buffalo averaged 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 away.
  • The Bulls gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 84.1 away.
  • Buffalo made more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.9%) than away (30.0%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Penn State W 88-78 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/5/2023 Buffalo - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Buffalo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Iona L 89-64 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 @ James Madison L 81-66 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/2/2023 Saint Bonaventure L 80-65 Alumni Arena
12/5/2023 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/9/2023 Western Kentucky - Alumni Arena
12/21/2023 @ Richmond - Robins Center

