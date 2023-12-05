South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charleston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Charleston County, South Carolina today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Dorchester High School at Cross High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cross, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist School of Charleston at Stratford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
