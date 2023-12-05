South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Lancaster County, South Carolina is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Mill High School at Lancaster High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkwood High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
